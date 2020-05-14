Logan Paul Says YouTubers Have It Lucky Trying to Create Content Mid-Pandemic (Video)

Logan Paul has built his YouTube empire by collaborating and making entertaining videos, so what does that mean for his outlets in a time of mandatory stay-at-home orders? “I got especially blessed during this quarantine because my line of work doesn’t really require me to leave my house,” Paul said in a Zoom interview. “If we just challenge ourselves a little bit, we are able to come up with some pretty captivating content.”

Paul, who co-stars in the just-released remake of “Valley Girl,” said he has “empathy for those who are struggling right now.” He recently helped manufacture and give away 30,000 protective face masks to fans, he said, and donated $20,000 to $30,000 to those in need because of the pandemic.



And he has big plans for giveaways in the future, too. “Mark my words, and remember this moment, once I start making serious, serious money again, I will be giving away serious, serious money,” he said.

Since first breaking out in 2013 as a teenage sensation on the now-defunct Vine, Paul has built a loyal following, with 28 million subscribers on his two personal YouTube channels and 2.1 million on his podcast. The sometime boxer has also weathered a series of controversies and advertising suspensions for some of his videos, including his promotion of the Tide pod challenge and a video depicting the corpse of a Japanese suicide.

Paul said he’s not surprised that others want to follow in his footsteps in seeking online fame. “It’s fascinating how being a personality online is a desired occupation to follow,” he said. “I’m hesitant how many people today are doing it for the right reasons, for the love of making videos. When I picked up a camera, I was 9 years old, and I did it because I like shooting videos, and that’s why it works.”

