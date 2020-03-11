‘Loki': Richard E Grant Cast in Disney+ Series

Richard E. Grant joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Loki” at Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

There is no word on who Grant is playing. Marvel Studios declined to comment.

The series sees Tom Hiddleston return as Loki, which will follow an alternate version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract following the Avengers’ “Time Heist” in “Avengers: Endgame.” The series will also directly connect to the upcoming film “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which will be released in May 2021.

In addition to Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also part of the “Loki” cast.

“Loki” is one of seven live-action series from Marvel Studios heading to Disney+, the newly-launched streaming service from Disney. The first, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles and premiere in August. That will be followed by “WandaVision” in December, which brings back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

On Wednesday morning during the Disney shareholder meeting, Bob Iger confirmed that the series would premiere on Disney+ in early 2021.

The Jeremy Renner-led “Hawkeye” is scheduled for Fall 2021. In between those two will be “What If…,” an animated, non-canon series that follows alternative versions of MCU characters. Additionally, Marvel Studios is developing three more series: “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.”

Grant’s casting was first reported by Discussing Film.

