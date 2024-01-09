Lola Tung Sets ‘Hadestown’ Broadway Debut as Eurydice

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Lola Tung will make her Broadway debut as Eurydice “Hadestown,” as revealed by the musical’s producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.

The actress, best known for her breakout performance in the role of Belly on Prime Video’s hit adaptation series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on the beloved book trilogy by Jenny Han, will begin performing in the production on Feb. 9. She will star on stage until March 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“I saw ‘Hadestown’ in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show. I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing ‘Hadestown’ I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind,” Tung said. “The storytelling is beautiful and unique, the music is unbelievably special, and the show is just so moving. I am very grateful to be joining this incredible company. What a dream and an honor it is to be making my Broadway debut in this show!”

Tung will star alongside Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco, who also joins the production as Persephone from February 9 through June 30. Solea Pfeiffer and Betty Who will play their final performances as ‘Eurydice’ and ‘Persephone,’ respectively, on Sunday, February 4.

The musical follows two interwoven love stories between young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the one between King Hades and his wife Persephone. The story promises a highway to hell with settings in the Underworld and more. Themes include industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

“Hadestown” began as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont. She then turned the production into an acclaimed album. Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, helped transform “Hadestown” into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

“Hadestown” currently stars Betty Who as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice. Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West play the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.