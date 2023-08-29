“Summer’s end is around the bend just flyin’” according to the great John E. Prine and Patrick James McLaughlin, whose song “Summer’s End” appeared in Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” covered by Phoebe Bridgers and Maria Taylor. This applies to reality as the seasons and months change, but also to Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which just wrapped its second season on Prime Video. Don’t blink though, because even though Season 3 is delayed due to the ongoing strikes, it will likely be the last one.

If you’re looking for ways to extend the trip even after that heartbreaking Season 2 finale, TheWrap has gathered a list of shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” that you can binge in the meantime.

One of the best parts of making this list was realizing that there is truly no show that captures the essence of summer and young love like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” does, so we don’t have to worry about its uniqueness getting challenged. There are, however, a lot of young adult shows out there, whether dramas or comedies, that capture the rollercoaster of adolescence and parenthood in similar ways. Han has several projects to turn to if you appreciate her magic touch, specifically.

Here are 10 shows to fill the hole in your heart (from which one Conrad Fisher was evicted) after watching “The Summer I Turned Pretty”: