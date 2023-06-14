Netflix has renewed Jenny Han’s “XO, Kitty” series for a second season.

The show, which spins off of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy of films adapted from Han’s novels, follows Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she travels to South Korea to study abroad for her junior year of high school at the Korean Independent School of Seoul. Her late mother Eve Song Covey attended KISS for her junior year of high school, and Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) also motivated her to take the chance.

Han serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment also executive produces, and Awesomeness Studios produces. Besides Cathcart and Choi, the cast includes Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

Season 1 left off with Kitty beginning to have feelings for her enemy-turned-friend Yuri (Gia Kim) after she finally got together with Dae. Yuri and Dae fake-dated for a bit to throw Yuri’s mother, Principle Jina, off because Yuri is gay and with Julianna. Kitty also got expelled from KISS for living in the boys’ dorm, which was discovered on her last day of class during a joyful celebration of her passing finals. On the plane back to Portland, Kitty found Dae’s friend Minho (Sang Heon Lee) sitting next to her in coach, and he confessed that he has feelings for her, as well.

“XO, Kitty” debuted on Netflix May 18, almost three weeks into the WGA strike. Han and Rothchild didn’t attend the May 11 premiere, nor did they do any press for the show’s promotion.

Han also has the second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on her other beloved trilogy, arriving July 14 on Amazon’s Prime Video.