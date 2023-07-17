Where to Watch Jenny Han’s Shows and Movies

While viewers impatiently wait for new weekly episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Jenny Han has another show and a set of movies available to stream. “XO, Kitty” and the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films contain similar themes of teenage love and coming of age. All three heroines in Han’s different works come from her books — “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trilogy or the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy.

If you want to go chronologically, it depends on whether you go by the books’ publish dates or the order in which they were adapted. For adaptation order, start with “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” From there, you can either watch the spinoff show “XO, Kitty” or break for Season 1 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Plus, Han makes cameo appearances in each installment of her film series and shows.

Read on for the details of where and how to watch Jenny Han’s shows and movies:

Where to Watch Jenny Han’s TV Shows:

The buzziest of Han’s three projects, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” has returned with a second season this summer. Three episodes premiered last Friday, July 14 on Prime Video, where Season 1 of the show can also be streamed. Based on Han’s trilogy — “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (209) “It’s Not Summer Without You” (2010) and “We’ll Always Have Summer” (2011) — the series stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin who finds herself caught in a love triangle with her two childhood best friends — Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Caselgno) Fisher — who also happen to be brothers. Beyond this dramatic young adult plotline, the spotlight falls on Belly’s mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her college best friend Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and her best friend Taylor Jewel (Rain Spencer).

“XO, Kitty” starring Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song-Covey, can be found on Netflix. The show spins off of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films, which are also on Netflix. Kitty gets her own adventure — after setting her older sister Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) love life in motion — when she applies for a scholarship to the Korean Independent School of Seoul. Her twofold reason for doing this includes getting to know her late mother more because her mom did the same thing in high school, and to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Minyeong). Kitty catalyzes some other stories of love and family while she studies abroad in Seoul during the first season of “XO, Kitty.” Her adventures will continue because the show has been renewed for a second season.

Jenny Han makes cameo appearances in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You” and the finale of Season 1 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Netflix/Prime Video

Where to Watch Jenny Han’s Movies:

The movies started it all. Lana Condor leads the trilogy of films adapted from Han’s novels — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2014), “P.S. I Still Love You” (2015) and “Always and Forever, Lara Jean” (2017). The first film landed in 2021, watching Lara Jean face the consequences of someone (cough cough, Kitty) sending out her secret love letters that she wrote to each of her crushes to get her feelings out. She ultimately starts a fake relationship with one of her old crushes Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but letters find themselves to her sister’s boyfriend Josh (Israel Broussard) and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), which of course, make for separate love triangles in the first and second films, respectively. Fisher’s John Ambrose McClaren fights valiantly for Lara Jean’s heart in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You,” but she ends up with Kavinsky. They face their challenges as they figure out where they want to go to college in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever.” All three films can be watched on Netflix.