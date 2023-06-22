Actress Lana Condor might not be ready to say goodbye to her “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” character just yet. The actress told TheWrap that she’s open to returning as Lara Jean as a cameo in Netflix’s spin-off series, “XO, Kitty.”

“I would definitely never say never [to returning],” Condor said. “I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that I love the ‘To All the Boys’ world and have dedicated a lot of my young adulthood to it. To me, that world feels like home.”

“XO, Kitty” stars Anna Cathcart as the youngest Song Covey sister Katherine, who goes by “Kitty” from Jenny Han’s book trilogy. The spin-off series spotlights Kitty’s own high school adventures in Korea now that her sister Lara Jean (Condor) has gone to college.

“It’s just so exciting to see Anna take off on her own because, when I was working with her, she was still young, but she was always like the most professional on set. She was always the most prepared,” Condor said. “ I always felt like I was hanging out with a peer and not someone younger than I, and so I just respect her so much and I’ve been really excited for her.”

Of the possibility of returning, Condor said there haven’t been any talks with creator Jenny Han about a cameo yet. “I also know that a writers’ strike is happening so it makes sense, but I’m so excited for her,” she said.

“XO, Kitty” Season 1 contained a text exchange between Kitty and her sisters Margot and Lara Jean when she initially thought her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) had been cheating on her. Following a messy ending, both romantically and in terms of Kitty’s education, the Netflix series has been renewed for a second season.

Condor can next be seen in the movie “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,” which hits theaters June 30.