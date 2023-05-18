The new Netflix series “XO, Kitty” takes some notes from the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film trilogy, but it also branches out for youngest sister Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) adventures to Korea. After getting the same scholarship that her mom got to study abroad at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, Kitty jets out to surprise her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), who happens to attend KISS. Things get a bit more complicated when Yuri Han (Gia Kim) dreams up a fake dating scheme to distract her mother from other parts of her life, and she chooses Dae to be her fake boyfriend.

And just like the “To All the Boys” movies, the “XO, Kitty” soundtrack is great.

K-Pop dominates the show’s episodes with big hits from BTS and BLACKPINK as well as Seventeen and more. The series also connects to Jenny Han’s films starring Lana Condor with songs like Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which became Kitty’s mother’s favorite as well as Marina’s “About Love,” which played in “PS I Still Love You.” Anna of the North also had some songs featured in the films, and her song “Nobody” kicks off the Netflix series.

Here are all the songs in “XO, Kitty”:

Episode 1: XO

“Nobody” by Anna of the North

“Spinning” by GRAE

“Hot” by SEVENTEEN

“Telepathy” by BTS

“Baam” by MOMOLAND

“Pink Venom” by BLACKPINK

“What You Waiting For (Live)” by SOMI

“Watcha Thinka Me Now” by Rayelle

“Up and Awa” by Dead End Kids

“Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN

Episode 2: WTF

“You Never Know” by BLACKPINK

“Tonight” by 5 Alarm

“Dance!” by Nakwon

“Soft Spot” by Claud

“XOXO” by JEON SOMI

“You & Me” by Kilder

“Boom Boom Boom” by 5 Alarm

Episode 3: KISS

“The Chase” by Emmit Fenn

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“Deeper Than the Dark” by Love x Stereo

Episode 4: TGIF

“Venom” by Stray Kids

“Maniac” by Stray Kids

“Don’t Freak” by The Aces

"Don't Freak" by The Aces

"I Can't Stop Me" by Twice

“Be With You” by Hi-Five

“Oh Yeah” by CSCS

Episode 5: TBH

“Time Machine” by Juju B. Good

“Best Shot” by Wonho

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“Hann (Alone in Winter) by (G)I-DLE

Episode 6: BYOB

“Cocoa” by Sweet the Kid

“B(oo)m-Boxx” by Itzy

“Now Go” by Marc Jackson Burrows

“Pink Sky Complex (feat. ZUDDI)” by Edge of Silence

“The Weekend” by 88rising Bibi

“Own It” by Kali J

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Juju B. Goode

“Smoke Signals” by Dabin

Episode 7: TIL



“Dumb Dumb” by Jeon Somi

“How Bout You (Inst) by JETTE

“Icy” by ITZY

“Dazed and Confused” by Glen Check

Episode 8: LFG

“Stay This Way” by Fromis_9

“Sins” by Glen Check

“Rainbow Freestyle” by Juju B. Goode

“Edge of Silence” by Monologue (Feat. Yun Hee Won)

Episode 9: SNAFU

“Comes & Goes” by La Felix

“I’m a Winner” by Carolyn Jordan, Craig Hardy and Peter Boyes

“Dare You Not To Dance” by Haiku Hands

“Business as Usual” by John Chuck and The Class

“Alone” by Miso

“Y Don’t U” by Park Hye Jin

Episode 10: OTP