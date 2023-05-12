The cast and crew of "XO Kitty" gathered on the pink carpet at Netflix's Tudum Theater on Thursday -- one week before the YA drama's premiere.
The series focuses on Kitty (Anna Cathcart), the youngest sister of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" series by Jenny Han. Kitty travels to Korea to have her own adventure.
Han and showrunner Sascha Rothchild skipped the event to hold the Writers Guild of America Strike picket line. However, members of the Han television universe, including "To All the Boys" star Noah Centineo, showed up to support Cathcart in the spin-off series. Summer Madison, who stars in Prime Video's adaptation of Han's other beloved trilogy, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," also walked the carpet.
Stars Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah showed subtle support for the WGA through fashion accessories. Keyvan wore a pin labeled WGAW (for Writers Guild of America West) on the lapel of his baby blue suit, and Aliyah wore a chain with the letters WGA attached to it around her hip with her black and white dress.
Keyvan, who starred in the last two seasons of “Love, Victor” posed with his costars Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, and Isabella Ferreira, who plays Victor’s sister Pilar. Cimino’s next Young Adult project includes a feature in the last season of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show “Never Have I Ever.”