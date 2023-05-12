We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘XO, Kitty’ Premiere: Noah Centineo Supports Anna Cathcart, Who Carries the ‘To All the Boys’ Torch Forward (Photos)

Creator Jenny Han skipped the event because of the ongoing WGA strike

| May 12, 2023 @ 6:05 PM
The cast of "XO, Kitty" at the premiere carpet

The cast of "XO, Kitty" at the premiere carpet (Netflix)

Netflix

The cast and crew of "XO Kitty" gathered on the pink carpet at Netflix's Tudum Theater on Thursday -- one week before the YA drama's premiere.

 

The series focuses on Kitty (Anna Cathcart), the youngest sister of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" series by Jenny Han. Kitty travels to Korea to have her own adventure.

 

Han and showrunner Sascha Rothchild skipped the event to hold the Writers Guild of America Strike picket line. However, members of the Han television universe, including "To All the Boys" star Noah Centineo, showed up to support Cathcart in the spin-off series. Summer Madison, who stars in Prime Video's adaptation of Han's other beloved trilogy, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," also walked the carpet.

 

Stars Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah showed subtle support for the WGA through fashion accessories. Keyvan wore a pin labeled WGAW (for Writers Guild of America West) on the lapel of his baby blue suit, and Aliyah wore a chain with the letters WGA attached to it around her hip with her black and white dress.

 

Keyvan, who starred in the last two seasons of “Love, Victor” posed with his costars Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, and Isabella Ferreira, who plays Victor’s sister Pilar. Cimino’s next Young Adult project includes a feature in the last season of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show “Never Have I Ever.”

Anna Cathcart at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet (Netflix)
Netflix

Anna Cathcart (Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey)

Noah Centineo and Anna Cathcart on the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet (Netflix)
Netflix

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before") and Anna Cathcart (Kitty)

Minyeong Choi at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

 Minyeong Choi (Dae)

Gia Kim at the "XO, Kitty" premiere red carpet
Netflix

Gia Kim (Yuri)

Anthony Keyvan at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

Anthony Keyvan ("Q")

Michael Cimino, Anthony Keyvan and Isabella Ferreira at the "XO, Kitty" carpet
Netflix

Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Anthony Keyvan ("XO, Kitty and "Love, Victor") and Isabella Ferreira ("Love, Victor")

Regan Aliyah on the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet (Netflix)
Netflix

Regan Aliyah (Julianna)

Sang Heon Lee at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho)

Peter Thurnwald at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

Peter Thurnwald (Alex Finnerty)

Jocelyn Shelfo at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison Miller/Marisa in "The Summer I Turned Pretty") 

Summer Madison at the "XO, Kitty" premiere carpet
Netflix

Summer Madison ("The Summer I Turned Pretty")