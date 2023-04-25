Kitty (Anna Cathcart) finally gets her chance to shine in the trailer for “XO, Kitty,” a new spin-off series that expands the world of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” which was explored in the three film adaptations released on Netflix.

“I know when two people are meant for each other,” Cathcart says as an intro to her powerpoint presentation about why she should go to the Korea Independent School of Seoul. “I felt it for Lara Jean and Peter and I feel it for me and Dae.”

In the final film of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, based on the books by Jenny Han, Kitty met Dae (Minyeong Choi) in New York while Lara Jean was visiting colleges. Now, she’s convinced that she has met her match, so she applied to KISS because Dae goes there now. She gets in on scholarship, and the adventure begins.

Only, Kitty finds out that Dae hasn’t been exactly honest with her — apparently, he’s dating a girl named Yuri (Gia Kim). So much for young love and crossing continents to keep it alive.

Set to Maggie Rogers’ “Want Want,” the official trailer for “XO, Kitty” shows the chaos of high school and young adulthood, with an added layer of study abroad in a foreign country.

Besides Cathcart, Choi and Kim, other stars of the ten-episode Netflix series, set to debut May 18, include Anthony Keyvan (“Love, Victor”) as Q and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho. Jocelyn Shelfo appears as Madison, and Regan Aliyah plays Julianna. Other cast members include Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey and Michael K Lee as Professor Lee.

Jenny Han serves as creator and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment executive produces the series from Awesomeness Studios. Directors include Jennifer Arnold (101, 102, 105, 106), Jeff Chan (103, 104), Pamela Romanowsky (107, 108) and Katina Medina Mora (109, 110).

“XO, Kitty” arrives on Netflix, May 18.