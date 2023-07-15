“The Summer I Turned Pretty” author Jenny Han puts a new twist on the beloved hot cocoa scene from her second book, “It’s Not Summer Without You,” in Season 2 of the Prime Video series, and the actors were game to take things further. In the show, Conrad (Chris Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) spend an intimate night together at the Cousins beach house in the winter.

“We talked a lot about that scene, and we spoke with an intimacy coordinator who was there and sort of went through exactly what it was going to look like,” Tung told TheWrap “It’s this really just emotional moment between these two people, these two teenagers who have fallen in love and have this deep connection and do what is right for them in the moment.”

Han’s book didn’t explicitly specify that Conrad and Belly have sex. The scene in the book cuts off after a discussion of their experience in that area, and Conrad gets her back home. But Belly is bolder in the show.

“You get to see Belly take the lead, which is also really special and you get to see both of them be enthusiastic about it,” Tung added. “It’s done in this really beautiful way and you really are able to see how connected they are and how on the same page they are at this moment and how nothing else really matters in this magical little world of Cousins and of the house when they’re there together.”

Belly flashes back to this moment toward the end of the second episode as she walks into Susannah’s beach house in the present, about to confront Conrad for the first time since they broke things off.

The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” have launched on Prime Video. The rest of the episodes will release weekly on Fridays.