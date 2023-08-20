Ironically, one of Steven’s (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor’s (Rain Spencer) first conflicts as a couple revolves around Belly’s (Lola Tung) choice of romantic partners between Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

The love triangle debate became more contentious during Season 2 after Belly and Conrad had tried being together, but Susannah’s cancer made Conrad push Belly away. Their breakup was painful because Conrad didn’t exactly fight for Belly even though he was the one who initiated the conversation by saying he needed to talk to her. Belly had briefly held Jeremiah’s heart last season before Conrad returned her love, and Jere was very hurt when Belly ended up with Conrad.

Belly’s childhood best friend Taylor has always been more of a fan of Jeremiah. She has nicknamed their ‘ship “Team Jellyfish,” and as soon as Conrad breaks Belly’s heart at prom, Taylor fully puts all of her support behind Belly being with the younger Fisher brother.

“I think it just boils down to they both love Belly. They both want the absolute best for Belly and they just think that that’s different things. They have different perspectives and I think it’s not a bad thing to have a different perspective than the person that you’re with. Sometimes it’s good because you can challenge yourself to see where they’re coming from,” Spencer told TheWrap in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. “Do I think Taylor and Steven are challenging themselves to see where the other person is coming from? No. Not really. They’re pretty headstrong in their decision, but they just both love Belly so they want what’s best for her.

Steven remains Team Conrad, telling Taylor that he thinks Conrad understands Belly on a deeper level than Jeremiah ever could. Kaufman also draws connections between the two older brothers.

“I think Steven internalizes it a little bit. Selfishly, I think he sees a little bit of himself in Conrad, and I think he sees a little bit of himself and Taylor in that way. He knows Belly’s had a crush on Conrad for how many years you know, since they were kids, and then he slowly figured out Taylor’s had a crush on Steven for many years,” Kaufman said. Steven brings up the idea of first connection and spark, and there’s just someone right for you. I think he’s doing that almost in a way that — he has some self-esteem issues in this relationship. And he’s like, ‘No, no, but like, you think that way, I’m your Connie.’ We’re always gonna have this.”

Steven and Taylor’s relationship faces an uncertain future just like Belly and Jeremiah’s does. Both actors look forward to whatever is next for the pair.

“I’d like to see how this story continues. There’s just a million different ways it can go. Taylor’s finishing off high school, Stephen’s going off to college. It just opens up a whole new world of like, these people are no longer kind of kids. They are becoming young adults and stepping out into this world,” Kaufman said. “It begs the question, okay, Steven and Taylor have kind of always been there for each other for how many years now? But it’s easy when you’re kids and you’re at home, so can they learn to be there for each other outside? I think that’s a beautiful question I would love the chance to explore.”

Spencer expanded these thoughts to the whole cast in general before zooming back in on Steven and Taylor.

“Their lives have been so intertwined and they’re so rooted to each other in childhood that it’s hard to let that go and just like make that go away. That’s not something that goes away,” Spencer said. “I think everyone in season two has grown a lot. Some of the main characters didn’t have a choice but to grow up and like feel some really heavy feelings. I was just really excited to be able to dive more into Steven and Taylor’s relationship. Taylor’s just been so completely in love and infatuated with this person growing up her entire life. So I was really excited to get the opportunity to watch that play out and see how it unfolds.”

All episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.