We’ll always have summer, or at least one more season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”.

Renewed midway through the weekly release of Season 2, the third season of the television adaptation of Jenny Han’s New York Times bestselling trilogy will explore what happens after Belly officially chooses to be with Jeremiah in the Season 2 finale. For those seeking solace, or answers about when, where, why and how “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will proceed, we’ve got as much as we can put together given the double strike that’s put a halt to movement on the third season.

In the meantime, it might be worth your while to read the third book in the series, “We’ll Always Have Summer.” For now, here’s everything we know about “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3:

Has “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Been Renewed for Season 3?

Yes! News of the renewal arrived August 3 from Prime Video. Compared to the renewal of Season 2 before the launch date of the first season, the news of Season 3 arrived midway through Season 2 during a double Hollywood strike.

Has “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 Started Filming?

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that began at the end of June, production for Season 3 has not begun, and will not be allowed to begin until the actors’ strike ends. Since the writers’ strike began in May, it’s unlikely that scripts for Season 3 have been completed.

What Will “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 Be About?

Season 3 will, to some extent, follow the events of Jenny Han’s third and final book in the series, “We’ll Always Have Summer.”

Who Is in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 Cast?

Lola Tung will definitely return as Belly Conklin, as will Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher. Christopher Briney will reprise the role of Conrad Fisher. Sean Kaufman will return as Steven Conklin, and Jackie Chung will portray Laurel Park. Rachel Blanchard’s Susannah will no doubt appear in flashbacks.

Characters who could return include David Iacono’s Cam Cameron, Kyra Sedgwick’s Aunt Julia and Elsie Fisher’s Skye.

Will “The Summer I Turned Pretty” End with Season 3?

Anything is possible in the ever-expanding Jenny Han universe. Since the show does so well for Prime Video, they might try to extend it, or as Netflix did with the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies, make a spinoff of the story. Fans probably wouldn’t be disappointed as long as creator and author Jenny Han remained involved like she has for all three seasons.

What Happens in “We’ll Always Have Summer”?

*Spoiler Alert* This answer contains potential major spoilers for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3. If you haven’t read the books, you may not want to read further.

In Jenny Han’s book, Belly goes to Finch University with Jeremiah. He gets into fraternity life while she plays volleyball and studies hard. Towards the end of their time at Finch, Belly decides to marry Jeremiah and have the wedding at the Cousins Beach house.

This is really your last chance before spoiling the ending of the books for yourself!

But, when they take “a break,” Jeremiah cheats on Belly, and she eventually figures that out. Somehow she still plans to go through with the wedding, until Conrad pulls a “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” shows up to the wedding and wins her back for infinity. The End.

Now, will Season 3 of the show follow that plot exactly? It’s unclear. Han, who serves as showrunner on the series, has been unafraid to make major changes, but that’s the backbone of the third and final book of the series and will likely resemble the plot of the third season in some fashion.