‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Belly Walking Down the Aisle

“The Summer I Turn Pretty” Season 3 trailer dropped Thursday, teasing major life changes for Belly.

Played by Lola Tung, Belly the protagonist seems to have made up her mind, and it’s Jeremiah. The first glimpse into what’s to come for Season 3 opens with Belly telling her mom that her childhood friend turned lover is the one and ends with her walking down the aisle.

As for Jeremiah’s older brother and her first love Conrad, she says that kind of love you can “only really do the first time.”

“First loves are important, but they’re not as important as lasts,” she said, pushing off her tangled relationship with Conrad. “Jeremiah, he’s my future.”

Watch the trailer here:

Belly breaks the news to her mother that she and Jeremiah want to get married, but her response was not what she anticipated.

“I’m sorry what?” her mom, played by Jackie Chung, replied. “Belly, honey, you two are not ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime.”

“When I’m with Jer, everything is easier, but everywhere I go, there’s a memory of Conrad,” Belly admitted.

The trailer features a mashup of Taylor Swift’s hits “Daylight” and “Red,” which were also included in the first teaser.

Based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 picks up at the end of Belly’s junior year in college as she and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo) are still in a committed relationship. But when certain life events bring Conrad (Christopher Briney) back into her life, Belly must put the love triangle shenanigans to bed.

Towards the end of the trailer, as Swift’s “Red” bridge echoes loudly, flashbacks and memories from her relationship with Conrad wash over her. Tensions rise in the trailer’s final moments as Jeremiah punches his brother, Belly runs off crying and a car crash seemingly occurs. As Belly makes what appears to be a concluding decision, she walks down the aisle in a white dress with a bouquet in hand.

“Life’s too short not to spend it with the person that you love,” she said.

But who will Belly choose in the end: Conrad or Jeremiah?

Season 3 will have 11 episodes and conclude the story, with Han serving as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt as executive producers, and Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

The third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will premiere on Prime Video July 16.