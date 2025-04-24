‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Teaser Features 2 Taylor Swift Songs

Prime Video released the first “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 teaser trailer on Thursday, and while fans were anticipating a Taylor Swift needledrop in keeping with the show’s trajectory thus far, they actually got a double dose of Swift in this first look at the new season.

The Season 3 teaser, which showcases footage but no dialogue from the new season, begins with Swift’s “Daylight” from the album “Lover,” then ends with a bit of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” from the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” just as Conrad comes back into the picture.

Based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, the third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” picks up at the end of junior year in college as protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) is still in a committed relationship with Jeremiah Gavin Casalengo). But when “some core-shaking events” bring Conrad (Christopher Briney) back into her life, Belly must finally put the love triangle shenanigans to an end.

Han is a self-professed Swiftie and the show is known for not only including a bunch of Swift’s music, but also debuting “Taylor’s Version” versions of songs that have yet to be released.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 consists of 11 episodes and will wrap up the story, with Han serving as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 premieres on July 16 on Prime Video.