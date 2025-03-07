‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ to End With Season 3 in July

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” will officially be coming to an end with its third season. This installment, which will be composed of 11 episodes, is set to premiere on July 16. It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

It’s not entirely surprising that this particular show is ending with Season 3. The young adult series is based on the novel trilogy of the same name by author Jenny Han. Season 3 will continue the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). After growing up seeing them every summer, Belly notices their interest in her changes after she turns 16. Thus begins a summer that changes everything.

The young adult romantic-drama has been a hit for Prime Video since Season 1. With its 2022 premiere, it became the No. 1 show on the streamer during its first weekend. Season 2 then doubled Season 1’s viewership within three days of its launch in 2023.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will be led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers alongside Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen for Wiip. The drama is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Wiip.

A New York Times best-selling author, Han has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood’s YA space. Her “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy became a global hit for Netflix, with spinoff “XO, Kitty” just getting a third season renewal. Han executive produces and co-showruns “XO, Kitty” and executive produced all the “To All the Boys” movies.

The first two seasons of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are currently available to stream on Prime Video.