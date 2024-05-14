“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will debut next summer, due to strike-related delays in production.

The YA adaptation will premiere its third installment in summer 2025, Prime Video announced during Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation Tuesday. Series creator, showrunner and author Jenny Han shared the news at New York City’s Pier 36 alongside series regulars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, who confirmed production is currently underway on Season 3.

While Seasons 1 and 2 have consisted of seven and eight episodes, respectively, the upcoming installment will be supersized with an 11-episode order.

Han also shared she will have her directorial debut in Season 3. Han has previously served as creator and showrunner for the previous two seasons of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-off series “XO Kitty,” which has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Han will return as showrunner for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 alongside is Sarah Kucserka. Executive producers for the series, which is a coproduction between Amazon MGM Studios and wiip, include Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt, as well as Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen for wiip.

Season 2 ended with a full-circle moment for Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Tung), as she seemed settled into her relationship with Jeremiah (Casalegno).

“Her last voiceover line [‘The future is unclear, but it’s still mine’] has nothing to do specifically with the boys, and I think so much of the season was each individual character trying to figure out their own path that is uniquely theirs,” Tung told TheWrap before the Season 2 finale’s premiere.

But the drama won’t stop there. Season 3 will pick up with the love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah, after Belly pursued a relationship with the latter.

The first two seasons of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are available to stream on Prime Video.