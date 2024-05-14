Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Ordered to Series at Amazon Prime Video

The action series is based on the best-selling video game franchise of the same name

Cannes 2023 Dial of Destiny Red Carpet Phoebe Waller Bridge
Getty Images
and

Amazon Prime Video has granted a series order to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Tomb Raider,” the streamer announced Tuesday. The “Fleabag” creator and star will write and executive produce the adaptation of the popular video game series.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. ‘Tomb Raider’ has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

“Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft, and very soon we’ll start the world wide search for who will play this iconic role,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said during Amazon’s first upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The news comes on the heels of the massive success of Prime Video’s “Fallout” video game adaptation, which scored a quick Season 2 renewal.

Read Next
Amazon's ‘Fallout’ Series Makes an Explosive Streaming Debut

In addition to Amazon MGM Studios, the series comes from Crystal Dynamics, and dj2 Entertainment. The upcoming series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Originally created by British video game developer Core Design, “Tomb Raider” has become one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time. As of 2022, the game franchise has released more than 20 games and has sold more than 95 million copies. The series follows Lara Croft, a British archaeologist and thrill seeker who travels the world searching for lost artifacts.

The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. Executive producers include Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel and Legendary Television. Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina will serve as consulting producers under their Star Party banner.

Previously, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games announced that they would be collaborating to publish a new multiplatform “Tomb Raider” game. The game is currently unpublished but will be a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure that will follow the next chapter of Lara Croft’s legacy.

rings of power season 1 finale
Read Next
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Teaser Showcases Sauron's Ancient, Evil Power | Video

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.