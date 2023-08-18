Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney) has almost no filter after he catches Belly (Lola Tung) making out with his brother Jeremiah in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 finale.

Conrad knows that Belly has always pined for him, but Season 2 shows that they gave a relationship a shot until it got to be too much for him along with his mother Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer. Belly tried to tell him about her feelings for Jeremiah the night before his biology final, but he had finally fallen asleep from the near-all-nighter they pulled helping him study. Cruising off the feeling that he aced his final and that his mother’s beach house was safe, Conrad walks back to the car to interrupt the heavy make out sesh, initiated by Belly.

He doesn’t let them hear the end of it as they drive Belly home. Briney spoke a bit about filming those scenes in an interview paired with Gavin Casalegno recorded before the the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I loved doing those scenes. I was ad-libbing all the time,” Briney began.

“Sure was,” Casalegno agreed.

“I haven’t seen the cut. So I don’t want to take credit for things that are in there because it could just be totally the script,” Briney continued. “And I know they couldn’t use a lot of what I said, But I [improvised] a lot.”

“ Yeah, he did. It was one of my favorite moments with Chris ever in my life,” Casalegno added sarcastically once Briney said ‘Gavin loved it.’ “I really hope it happens again.”

“That was a fun couple of days. Some not so fun moments,” Casalegno continued. “But yeah, he’s fantastic.”

Casalegno csuggested that he indeed got mad at Briney multiple times during the filming of those scenes.

“I just had a lot of fun with it, and it was sort of hard for me to get into, so I wanted to stay in it,” Briney said. “I was just being a jerk to Gavin. Sorry.”

The pair of actors also reflected on how Season 2 brought out more of the brotherly relationship between the Fisher boys.

“I think what’s cool about this season is that all of the drama from the first season is over — and I mean that in like, there’s a lot that they don’t talk about in the first season, and by the end of it, they both know it all,” Briney said. “So I think, going into the next season they’re on an even playing field and whether they have a better or worse relationship, they have things to talk about and they have things to butt heads about, which I think is very brotherly.”

“Yeah, I mean, they’re on an even playing field for a very short amount of time,” Casalegno added. “But I think that’s something that we haven’t seen in their relationship at all.”

All episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.