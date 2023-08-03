“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been renewed for a third season at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The young adult drama series, adapted from Jenny Han’s book trilogy, currently has two seasons out, with new episodes still dropping Thursdays. Things are heating up for Belly in Season 2 as the Aug. 18 finale approaches.

Season 3 will have 10 episodes, compared to Season 1’s seven and Season 2’s eight.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ making ‘Summer’ Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement.

“This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers,” Sanders continued. “Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more ‘Summer’ to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Season 3 will likely adapt the events of Han’s third book in the series, “We’ll Always Have Summer.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will be led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a coproduction of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Launching in the summer of 2022, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” was renewed for a second season before the first season even hit Prime Video. With Season 2’s three-episode debut July 14, the show doubled the first season’s viewership within three days of launch.

Isabelle “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) has grown up with Fisher brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) because their mothers Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) and Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) met in college and held fast as friends ever since. Throughout the series, Belly finds herself faced with a difficult decision to make regarding the love triangle she shares with Conrad and Jeremiah.

Season 1 had five Taylor Swift songs, and Season 2 has nine, not including the two used in the teaser and full trailers. Han has always connected Swift to this series out of her two book trilogies, so the Swifties can have a field day theorizing which songs will accompany the plot of the third book.

Jenny Han is also behind Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, adapted from her trilogy of the same name and starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song Covey. Netflix also became home to “XO, Kitty” the films’ spinoff series starring Anna Cathcart as the titular Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey on her own adventures after she catalyzed her sister’s love life in the movies. “XO, Kitty” has been renewed for a second season.