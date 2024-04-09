“Lopez vs Lopez” has added Tisha Campbell as a Season 2 guest star, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The “Martin” star is set to play Mayan Lopez’s trusted psychologist and confidante, Dr. Glenda Brenda, in the Season 2 finale of “Lopez vs Lopez.” She joins previously announced guest stars, including Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Jaime Camil and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Dr. Glenda is described as having a “level-headed demeanor” that belies her out-of-the-box tactics. She is called into action after George (George Lopez) and Rosie (Selenis Leyva) dump some deeply troubling news on their daughter, Mayan, prompting the psychologist to run a family counseling session and make sense of all the dysfunction in the Lopez household.

The official logline for the Season 2 finale, titled “Lopez vs George,” is as follows: “Secrets rain down on the Lopez clan like candy from an exploding piñata when Mayan invites her therapist, Dr. Glenda Brenda, to mediate some family drama at Rosie’s engagement party.”

Campbell is best known for starring as Gina Waters-Payne on “Martin” and Janet “Jay” Kyle in ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” for which she won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She has also appeared in TV series like “Empire,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched” and “Uncoupled,” while her film credits include “House Party” (1990), “Little Shop of Horrors” and “School Daze,” to name a few.

“Lopez vs Lopez” kicked off its second season, which premiered April 2 on NBC, by diving into George’s sobriety journey after he made the decision to get sober in the Season 1 finale. The sophomore season also sees Mayan losing her job at the veterinarian office, prompting her to begin working with her dad at his moving company.

“Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

“Lopez vs Lopez” premieres Tuesdays with back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes will stream on Peacock the day after premiere.