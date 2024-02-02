‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Taps Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch as Season 2 Guest Stars

The NBC series will return with back-to-back episodes in April

Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch
Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

“Lopez vs Lopez” will be returning this spring with some big names. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch are all set to guest star in this new season.

The NBC comedy will premiere Season 2 on April 2 with two back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue in those time slots moving forward. Episodes will be able to stream on Peacock the day after their NBC premiere.

Gabriel Iglesias will play Iggy, George’s oversharing and un-loving AA sponsor. Diana Maria Riva will play Olga, a tough negotiator known for selling the best knock-off TVs at the local swap meet who is George Lopez’s long-standing rival. Finally, Marshawn Lynch will play brutally honest sideline reporter Marshawn. George will get caught in the crosshairs of his fiery commentary when he attends a Raiders game.

The casts of "Chicago Med" and "Law & Order: SVU"
Read Next
Procedurals Powerhouses: NBC's ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ Franchises Are Drawing Distinct Audiences | Chart

George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal will return for Season 2. The series is created and showrun by Debby Wolfe, who executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. “Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

During its first season, “Lopez vs. Lopez” averaged 4.7 million viewers across all platforms. It also became the highest-indexing broadcast series for viewers in English-dominant Hispanic households.

Gabriel-Macht-Patrick-J-Adams-Suits
Read Next
'Suits: LA' Spin-Off Scores Pilot Order at NBC

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.