‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Taps Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch as Season 2 Guest Stars

“Lopez vs Lopez” will be returning this spring with some big names. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch are all set to guest star in this new season.

The NBC comedy will premiere Season 2 on April 2 with two back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue in those time slots moving forward. Episodes will be able to stream on Peacock the day after their NBC premiere.

Gabriel Iglesias will play Iggy, George’s oversharing and un-loving AA sponsor. Diana Maria Riva will play Olga, a tough negotiator known for selling the best knock-off TVs at the local swap meet who is George Lopez’s long-standing rival. Finally, Marshawn Lynch will play brutally honest sideline reporter Marshawn. George will get caught in the crosshairs of his fiery commentary when he attends a Raiders game.

George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal will return for Season 2. The series is created and showrun by Debby Wolfe, who executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. “Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

During its first season, “Lopez vs. Lopez” averaged 4.7 million viewers across all platforms. It also became the highest-indexing broadcast series for viewers in English-dominant Hispanic households.