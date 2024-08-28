Where to Stream All the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies

It’s never a bad time for a “Lord of the Rings” rewatch, but the trouble can be tracking them down.

With both standard and extended editions for both the “LOTR” trilogy and “The Hobbit” trilogy, finding where to stream them from home can be a chore. But now that a new season of “The Rings of Power” on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to reacclimate to Middle-earth with a long binge.

Here’s where to stream all “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” movies.

Where can you stream “The Lord of the Rings” movies?

There are a few places to stream “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and extended editions. Here’s where you can find them all:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) – Max, Prime Video

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” Extended Edition – Max

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002) – Max, Prime Video

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” Extended Edition – Max

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) – Max, Prime Video

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” Extended Edition – Max

Where can you stream “The Hobbit” movies?

There are a few places to stream “The Hobbit” trilogy and extended editions. Here’s where you can find them all:

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012) – Max, Prime Video

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” Extended Edition- N/A

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (2013) – Max, Prime Video

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” Extended Edition – Max

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” (2014) – Max, Prime Video

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” Extended Edition – Max

Where can you stream “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” TV series?

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is an Amazon original, so it’s available to stream on Prime Video exclusively. The entire first season is available currently and Season 2 drops with its first three episodes Aug. 29. Episodes then stream weekly on Thursdays.

Watch “The Rings of Power” Season 2 trailer