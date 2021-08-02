‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Date at Amazon – Here’s Your First Look (Photo)

Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” TV series has finally received a premiere date from the streaming service. And though it’s more than a year away, fans now at least know the one date to rule them all.

The yet-to-be titled big-budget show will debut Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, on Prime Video, with new episodes rolling out weekly after the initial launch.

As if that wasn’t enough “LOTR” content from Amazon for the day, the studio also released the first-look image from the show, which you can see below. This photo is from the series premiere episode, TheWrap has learned, though Amazon is keeping the identify of the character and the actor in the image under wraps at this time.

The announcement of the premiere date for “The Lord of the Rings” Season 1 and reveal of the first-look image comes just as filming on the episodes was completed in New Zealand, with the second season’s production soon to begin.

Per Amazon’s official description for the show: “The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” TV series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

The fantasy epic is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who executive produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer, Charlotte Brändström directs, and Christopher Newman is a producer.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022, with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said Monday. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” Payne and McKay added in a joint statement.