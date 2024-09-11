Los Angeles News Nonprofit Raises $15 Million to Boost Local, Community-Issue Journalism

The LA Local News Initiative includes former Los Angeles Times editor Kevin Merida on its board

Kevin Merida
Los Angeles, CA – October 11: Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida at the University of Southern California Wallis Annenberg Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Merida is with Martin Baron as they discuss Baron’s new book ‘Collision of Power,’ at a Los Angeles Times Book Club event. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A host of Los Angeles news organizations have raised $15 million to kick off a nonprofit collaboration whose aim is to boost community-focused journalism in local newsrooms.

The LA Local News Initiative, in collaboration with the nonprofit American Journalism Project, was announced Tuesday. Its board, which is seeking to hire a CEO and executive editor, includes former Los Angeles Times editor Kevin Merida and former La Opinión editor, publisher and chief executive Monica Lozano.

“Local news in LA is in jeopardy,” said Giselle Fernandez, a Spectrum News anchor and board member, said in a Tuesday statement. “We’ve lost our common story—we no longer have a shared set of facts.”

Local news partners of the initiative include CalMatters, Latino Media Collaborative, and USC Annenberg. Goals include helping facilitate content sharing, special projects collaborations and resource sharing. The effort will also include a “region-wide accountability reporting team” that will report on local governments.

The LA Local News Initiative is just one of several efforts to stem the bloodletting in California’s newsrooms. The California Journalism Preservation Act, a bill that would require tech companies to pay news outlets for linking to their work, has stalled in the state legislature as lawmakers have begun to negotiate with Google, Meta and Amazon.

California State Capitol Building (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Read Next
California Lawmakers Set to Scrap Legislation Requiring Big Tech to Pay for News in $172.5 Million Google Settlement | Report

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.