‘Love Island USA’ Reunion: When Does the Season 6 Special Premiere on Peacock?

“Love Island USA” blew up in it’s sixth season, which makes the reunion destination television.

Season 6 featured plenty of drama, Bombshells and swearing in the Villa, and ended with Serena Page and Kordell Beckham being crowned the winners — as voted by the fans. The reunion will unpack everything that happened during the Islanders’ summer away.

The reunion won’t be live. It was filmed Aug. 14 in New York City. All the major players from the season were in attendance, but there’s likely to be some surprises and heated words swapped. Whatever went down was enough to prompt the show’s X account for fans to “be kind.”

“The cast are all part of the “Love Island USA” fam now, and while we love your passion for them, we ask that you always choose to be kind. Let’s lift them up and spread the love. Enjoy the reunion, and see you in Fiji next summer!”

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the reunion.

What Time Does It Start?

The “Love Island USA” Season 6 reunion begins airing Monday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Reunion

Like all of “Love Island USA” Season 6, the reunion will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Who is Hosting the Reunion?

Like the entire season, Ariana Madix will handle hosting duties for the reunion. She’s most known for appearing on “Vanderpump Rules” and took over as “Love Island USA” host from Sarah Hyland this year.

Which Islanders and Bombshells Will Attend?

Although Peacock hasn’t revealed everyone from the Villa who’ll be in attendance for the reunion, these are some of the bigger names expected.