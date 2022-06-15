“Love, Victor” will come to a close with its third season, out June 15. The Hulu series spinoff of 2018’s LGBTQ+ rom-com “Love, Simon” introduces a whole new cast of Creekwood characters, with some familiar faces making an appearance here and there. Victor (Michael Cimino) starts his story by DMing Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) about his experience realizing he was gay, and from there, Victor makes his own way at Creekwood high school.
Robinson made a cameo toward the end of the first season along with Keiynan Lonsdale as Simon’s boyfriend Bram, and worlds collided. Josh Duhamel guest stars in season 2 as Simon’s dad.
Here’s who else stars in “Love, Victor:”
