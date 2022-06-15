We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Love, Victor’ Cast and Character Guide

Meet the faces of Creekwood who came after Simon Spier and his friends

| June 15, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Hulu

Hulu

“Love, Victor” will come to a close with its third season, out June 15. The Hulu series spinoff of 2018’s LGBTQ+ rom-com “Love, Simon” introduces a whole new cast of Creekwood characters, with some familiar faces making an appearance here and there. Victor (Michael Cimino) starts his story by DMing Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) about his experience realizing he was gay, and from there, Victor makes his own way at Creekwood high school. 

 

Robinson made a cameo toward the end of the first season along with Keiynan Lonsdale as Simon’s boyfriend Bram, and worlds collided. Josh Duhamel guest stars in season 2 as Simon’s dad.

 

Here’s who else stars in “Love, Victor:”

 

Here’s who else stars in “Love, Victor”:

Hulu

Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino)

 

Victor is the oldest of three siblings. In season 1, his family moved to Creekwood from Texas for reasons revealed later on in the show. He starts school as the mysterious new kid and eventual basketball star. In season one, Victor starts dating Mia, even though there is a sense that he is not quite sure what his sexuality is. He later realizes that he is gay, and starts falling for Benji, who is out and proud at school. Victor is often the listening ear for his friends, family and anyone else he wants to keep close.

 

 

Michael Cimino recently appeared in Netflix’s “Senior Year” alongside Rebel Wilson and Angourie Rice. He played Logan in the podcast series “Black Box” and also appeared in “Annabelle Comes Home” (2019)/ He is also a musician.

Hulu

Benji Campbell (George Sear)

 

Benji has been out much longer than Victor, but that doesn’t mean it was all easy for him. Before he officially came out to his parents, he developed a drinking habit which lead to him crashing his dad’s car into a Wendy’s and getting his driver’s license suspended. Benji is in a band, and he also works at the local coffee shop Brasstown, where Victor eventually starts working too (along with Felix, later on). Benji goes to AA meetings, has a sponsor and has one year of sobriety under his belt. Sear has appeared in shows like “Evermoor,” “Will” and “Alex Rider.”

Hulu

Felix Weston (Anthony Turpel)

 

Felix lives in the same apartment building that the Salazars moved into. His personality often mixes that of an eager puppy and a sweet old grandpa. Even his fashion choices reflect his old-soul vibe. Felix had a thing for Lake in the first two seasons, but now he is with Victor’s sister Pilar. His mom, Dawn, is a single mother who has battled manic depression in the past. Anthony Turpel has appeared in “The Bold and the Beautiful” as well as “No Good Nick.”

Hulu

Pilar Salazar (Isabella Ferreira)

 

Pilar is Victor’s admittedly angsty younger sister. She is the middle child, and she was really bummed when her family first moved to Texas. As if she isn’t already edgy enough, she goes behind her mom’s back and gets not just a cartilage piercing but a tongue piercing too. In season 2 we see a softer side of Pilar when she overhears Felix having problems paying his rent since his mom has been really depressed lately. She takes a big chunk of the money she made selling pretzels over the summer and gives it to Felix. She was saving up for Billie Eilish tickets, but felt this was more important. Isabella Ferreira recently starred in Hulu’s “Crush” movie alongside Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho.

Hulu

Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)

 

Rahim arrives in Season 2. He is gay, but he hasn’t come out to his parents yet, and he seeks Victor’s help and advice on doing that. Rahim’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from Iran and their whole family is Muslim. He and Victor grow close when Victor and Benji are having problems, and at the end of the second season, Rahim admits that he likes Victor and they kiss.

 

Keyvan has played roles in “The Rookie,” Netflix’s “Alexa and Katie” and will appear in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spinoff series “XO, Kitty.”

Hulu

Mia Brooks (Rachel Hilson)

 

Mia has a lot going on in her life. When Victor first moved to Creekwood, she took a liking to him, and they dated for a bit. But she walked out of the high school spring dance looking for Victor and saw him kissing Benji, which broke her heart. Victor intended to tell Mia, but not like that. Now Mia is dating Andrew, who has liked her forever. But her father Harold, who kind of sprang the news of his engagement to new girlfriend Veronica (who is also pregnant) on Mia, also dropped the bomb that he got offered a job as the new president of Stanford and needs to relocate them all to California. Mia desperately wants to stay in Creekwood.

 

Rachel Hilson is best known for playing Young Beth Clarke on “This Is Us,” which just wrapped. She has also appeared in “Rise,” “Winning Time,” and was just cast in the film adaptation of “Red, White & Royal Blue.”

Hulu

Lake Meriwether (Bebe Wood)

 

Lake is Mia’s best friend. She has a penchant for all things fashion, brands and pop culture. Lake warmed up to Felix after she got over what everyone else would think, but then things got complicated in Season 2 when she started to worry about him taking care of his mom all by himself. While Felix and Lake may be over, they stay in their friend group, and Lake meets someone new. Bebe Wood is also a musician, and she has appeared in TV shows like “The New Normal” and “The Real O’Neals.”

Hulu

Andrew (Mason Gooding)

 

Andrew comes off as a not-so-nice guy at first. He is on the basketball team, which is how he gets to know Victor. Mia and Andrew have history, but before dating Mia, Andrew got together with Lucy when Mia was gone the summer after Victor revealed that he is gay. Andrew drops anything and everything for Mia, and she brings out the good side of him. Gooding is known for roles like Calvin in HBO’s “Moonshot,” Chad Meeks-Martin in the latest “Scream” film and Nick in “Booksmart” (2019).

Hulu

Lucy (Ava Capri)

 

Lucy is a good friend of Benji’s. She comes into the show in Season 2 when she is dating Andrew, but she soon realizes her feelings for him aren’t as strong as they should be. Lucy cater-waiters Harold and Veronica’s wedding in the Season 2 finale and serves as moral support for Lake, who works up the courage to try and talk to Felix. Capri played Keaton Carmichael in “Embattled” (2020), and has several works in post-production like “Strangers” and “Little Rituals.”

Hulu

Nick (Nico Greetham)

 

Nick comes along right when Benji and Victor are having some real problems. Benji tells Victor he needs to be alone, and Victor meets Nick thanks to his mom, who connected with Nick’s parents at their new church. Nick is also gay, and he and Victor attempt a casual relationship. Greetham recently played Cal in "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

Hulu

Adrian (Mateo Fernandez)

 

Adrian is Victor and Pilar’s younger brother, who provides a lot of comic relief in Season 1. In season 2, Armando buys Adrian a turtle because he feels guilty that he and Isabel have separated. Adrian is shielded from Victor being gay until Benji outs Victor unintentionally in an argument with Victor’s mom. Adrian accepts Victor for who he is. “Love, Victor” is one of Fernandez’s first big roles.

Hulu

Isabel Salazar (Ana Ortiz)

 

Isabel Salazar is the mother of Victor, Pilar and Adrian. It turns out the Salazar’s moved because she had a bit of an affair with Armando’s boss Roger back in Texas. It all started through her piano lessons from home, which she wants to pick up in Creekwood, but is a source of discomfort for Armando because that’s how it all started. Isa has a tough time coming to terms with Victor’s sexuality, but she eventually comes around and even finds a new church to go to that is more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Oriz is known for roles in “Ugly Betty,” “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son” and “Devious Maids.” 

Hulu

Armando Salazar (James Martinez)

 

Armando is the father of Victor, Pilar and Adrian. The other half of the story that brought the Salazars to Texas is that Armando beat up his boss after he found out his wife had an affair with him. Armando and Isa agree to separate at the beginning of Season 2, and he moves out into a different apartment. Armando comes around more quickly to Victor being gay than Isa, and he even discovers the local PFLAG chapter. He meets Shelby there, who he starts dating for a bit. He also meets Simon’s dad (gues star Josh Duhamel) there and they have a good talk. Martinez plays the role of Victor in “One Day at a Time.” He is also known for “Run All Night” (2015), “Billions” (2019) and “God Friended Me” (2019).

Hulu

Veronica (Sophia Bush)

 

Veronica is Mia’s dad’s new girlfriend. She tries her best to befriend Mia, but Mia is cold to her at first. Slowly, they get to know each other, and Mia has to take Veronica to the hospital in Season 2 when she experiences contraction-like pain even though it is way too early for the baby to be born. Veronica informs Mia that she had a miscarriage once before and after that, she wasn’t sure if she would ever have a viable pregnancy again. Sophia Bush is known for playing Brooke Davis in “One Tree Hill” as well as her roles in “John Tucker Must Die” (2006), “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med.”

Hulu

Harold Brooks (Mekhi Phifer)

 

Harold, Mia’s father, is an ambitious man. He raised Mia largely on his own after her mom left their marriage, and Mia is his whole world. With Veronica in the picture and a new baby on the way, things have shifted between him and Mia, and then they shift even more when he takes a job as President at Stanford after Mia tells him she doesn't want to move and asks him not to. Phifer appeared in “ER,” “Honey” (2003), “Dawn of the Dead” (2004) and “Eight Mile” (2008).

Hulu

Dawn (Betsy Brandt)

 

Dawn is Felix’s mom. She struggles with mental health issues, but Felix takes good care of her and constantly gets her to try new medicine when she has a depressive episode. She went through a tough time last season, but seems to be doing better now. Betsy Brandt played Marie Schraeder in “Breaking Bad.” She has also appeared in films like “Magic Mike” (2012), “No Ordinary Family” (2011) and “Straight Up” (2019) as well as TV shows like “Parenthood” and “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

Georgina Meriwether/Cunningham (Leslie Grossman)

 

Georgina is Lake’s single mom. She is a TV personality for the local news, so she is always trying to be as put together as possible. Unfortunately, she takes out some of the criticism that she gets on her daughter, which contributes to Lake’s struggle with her body image. Georgina does help Lake when she expresses concern about Felix's mom, and Dawn gets the help she needs after confronting Lake’s mom about interfering in their lives. Grossman has appeared in TV shows like “Popular,” “The Good Place” and several seasons of “American Horror Story.”

