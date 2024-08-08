Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ Will Be the Spotlight Gala at New York Film Festival

Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer” will be the Spotlight Gala at the 62nd New York Film Festival. The movie will make its U.S. premiere on Oct. 6, while the festival runs Sept. 27 – Oct. 14.

An adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel of the same name, “Queer” is written by Justin Kuritzkes (screenwriter of Guadagnino’s recent film, “Challengers”) and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Michaël Borremans, Andra Ursuta and David Lowery.

“Luca Guadagnino is one of contemporary cinema’s most versatile filmmakers, and one of its biggest risk-takers,” Dennis Lim, NYFF artistic director, said in a Thursday statement. “‘Queer’ is his most fearless, inventive and surprising film, one that brings its subcultural world to brilliant life and creates the role of a lifetime for a tremendous Daniel Craig.”

Burroughs wrote “Queer” in the 1960s, but it was only published in 1985. Like the book, the film takes place after World War II and features Craig as William Lee, a “habitual heroin user luxuriating in freedom and desiccation among a disconnected group of gay American expatriates in Mexico City in the late 1940s,” according to a description provided by Film at Lincoln Center. Starkey plays Eugene Allerton, who becomes William’s lover.

In a statement, Guadagnino added, “I am so privileged and elated to present a movie of mine for the third time at NYFF, ‘Queer’ in particular. It is a very personal movie about the inescapable quest for being recognized in the gaze of another through the lens of the great William Burroughs.”

Guadagnino films that have screened in previous years at the festival include “I Am Love” (as part of the 39th New Directors/New Films), “Call Me by Your Name” and “Bones and All.”

In addition to Kuritzkes, “Queer” features frequent Guadagnino collaborators Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (cinematography) and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (original music). It is a Fremantle film produced by The Apartment (a Fremantle company) and Frenesy film company. It was produced by Fremantle North America in collaboration with Cinecittà Spa and Frame by Frame.

As previously announced, the 62nd New York Film Festival will feature films from Mike Leigh, Sean Baker and Mati Diop in the Main Slate lineup, as well as the latest from Pedro Almodóvar, Steve McQueen and RaMell Ross.