Luigi Mangione Doc In Works From Alex Gibney

Just 12 days after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney and producers Anonymous Content have announced their plans to develop a documentary about the killing.

Thompson was killed in broad daylight in midtown Manhattan, where he was set to speak at an investor conference. Last week, 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione was arrested in relation to the murder and was found with a 262-word note expressing rage at the American healthcare system.

Gibney’s film, which he will also produce through his Jigsaw Productions banner, will explore how killers are created and what Thompson’s murder says about our society and the values we place on who lives and who dies.

Beyond the crime, the film will explore the public support for Mangione and how it has become an outlet for widespread frustration towards private healthcare companies, which regularly deny coverage to patients while costs continue to spiral. UnitedHealthcare in particular has been known to have a higher rate of denied claims than the industry average.

Gibney received an Academy Award in 2008 for his documentary “Taxi to the Dark Side,” which recounts the torture and killing of an Afghan taxi driver by American soldiers at a black site. He also received Primetime Emmys for his films “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God,” the latter of which also won a Peabody Award.

Gibney is repped by UTA.