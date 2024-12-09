26-Year-Old Arrested in UnitedHealthcare Shooting Railed Against Netflix, Porn and ‘Wokeism’ on X

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man apprehended on Monday as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears to loathe several staples of modern culture, according to his X profile.

Mangione’s X account was suspended later Monday. TheWrap is out to representatives for the social media company for comment.

A prep school valedictorian and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he focused on computer science and cognitive science, Mangione received a Master of Science in Engineering, Computer and Information Science from the same university in 2020, The New York Post reported. His X account shows he was interested in topics like artificial intelligence and was concerned about the rise of deepfake technology.

Netflix, porn and “wokeism” are among the topics he expressed a distaste for on X. At the same time, he seems to have a complex view on drugs. While he appeared to be pro-marijuana and pro-psychedelics, saying they should be treated differently than “soul-suckers” like fentanyl, he also re-shared an X post comparing drinking coffee in the morning to doing a line of cocaine. That post below:

It’s amazing how caffeine really is the only drug that has achieved this level of social acceptance.



Imagine someone saying : ‘the first line of cocaine in the morning is one of my favourite things in life’ or ‘without my morning joint I can’t function’ https://t.co/exlxMxUDwa — Martin Bauer (@martinmbauer) May 24, 2024

He was more direct about his feelings on porn, posting earlier this year that it should be regulated like alcohol, cigarettes and travel.

Porn should be regulated no less than alcohol, cigarettes, and travel — Luigi Mangione (@PepMangione) January 24, 2024

The 26-year-old also re-shared an X post in April that said, “Netflix, door dash and true crime podcasts have stolen more dreams than failure ever will.”

Netflix, door dash, and true crime podcasts have stolen more dreams than failure ever will. — Alex Hormozi (@AlexHormozi) April 17, 2024

Mangione seems to have been fixated on how modernity influences society in a variety of ways. Back in May, he said that he agreed with Tucker Carlson that “modern architecture kills the spirit.”

I should have added some context with that clip. I wasn't trying to contradict you, but rather bolster your point. Tucker is spot-on in recognizing that modern architecture kills the spirit, but his very first line "post-modern architecture is designed to demoralize and hurt… — Luigi Mangione (@PepMangione) May 16, 2024

He replied to a post showing disdain for the modern “matrix” with a quote from Aldous Huxley in April, saying, “I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom, I want goodness. I want sin.”

“But I don't want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom, I want goodness. I want sin.” – Aldous Huxley, Brave New World pic.twitter.com/ReUD7sH0iV — Luigi Mangione (@PepMangione) May 1, 2024

Mangione appears to think humanity was heading in the wrong direction on a number of levels. His solution for falling birthrates, he posted, was to “encourage natural human interaction, sex, physical fitness and spirituality.”

While Mangione rails against a handful of “modern” topics, he is not anti-technology or anti-innovation, necessarily. In 2022, he shared a portion of his high school graduation speech in which he said in a now-pinned post:

“Finally, be excited for what the future holds for us. We may have been born into one of the most exciting times on earth, regardless of the singularity. We might not recognize it in our day to day lives, but the world is changing fast.”

Religion also appears to be a topic Mangione is keen on. He posted in 2021 that he was “almost anti-religion” when he first became an agnostic, but that feeling faded and he now felt “kinda jealous” of how religion helps others cope with death and hardship. Another post indicates he isn’t a big fan of “new atheists” like Richard Dawkins, while in another post he said Jordan Peterson, the pro-religion Canadian professor, “bothers him.”

When I first became agnostic I was almost anti-religion. Thought religious people were wasting precious time trapped in a delusion. But now, I see no problem with it if they aren’t pushing their beliefs and it helps them cope with death, etc. I’m kinda jealous actually — Luigi Mangione (@PepMangione) December 8, 2021

Mangione is not a fan of woke politics, it also seems. He re-shared X post in 2022 that said “wokeism needs racism to exist, so it’s always looking to pathologize new things as racist.”

Wokeism needs racism to exist, so it's always looking to pathologize new things as racist, including, now, attempts to start conversation by asking where you're from. If wokeism teaches minorities to be traumatized even by friendly gestures, it cannot claim to bridge divides. pic.twitter.com/7fWdmKzNpt — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) August 17, 2022

Not all of his 286 X posts deal with heavy topics, though. In May, he responded to a post asking if any “of you retards have a PhD.” Mangione replied “Pretty huge Dick.”

Pretty huge Dickhttps://t.co/GDcHq5Z299 — Luigi Mangione (@PepMangione) May 25, 2024

More insight into his psyche was gleaned up on his Monday arrest, when a two-page manifesto was found on his person, according to police. Within that document, he wrote that “these parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” according to CNN.