26-Year-Old Arrested in UnitedHealthcare Shooting Railed Against Netflix, Porn and ‘Wokeism’ on X

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man apprehended on Monday as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears to loathe several staples of modern culture, according to his X profile.
Mangione’s X account was suspended later Monday. TheWrap is out to representatives for the social media company for comment.
A prep school valedictorian and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he focused on computer science and cognitive science, Mangione received a Master of Science in Engineering, Computer and Information Science from the same university in 2020, The New York Post reported. His X account shows he was interested in topics like artificial intelligence and was concerned about the rise of deepfake technology.
Netflix, porn and “wokeism” are among the topics he expressed a distaste for on X. At the same time, he seems to have a complex view on drugs. While he appeared to be pro-marijuana and pro-psychedelics, saying they should be treated differently than “soul-suckers” like fentanyl, he also re-shared an X post comparing drinking coffee in the morning to doing a line of cocaine. That post below:
He was more direct about his feelings on porn, posting earlier this year that it should be regulated like alcohol, cigarettes and travel.
The 26-year-old also re-shared an X post in April that said, “Netflix, door dash and true crime podcasts have stolen more dreams than failure ever will.”
Mangione seems to have been fixated on how modernity influences society in a variety of ways. Back in May, he said that he agreed with Tucker Carlson that “modern architecture kills the spirit.”
He replied to a post showing disdain for the modern “matrix” with a quote from Aldous Huxley in April, saying, “I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom, I want goodness. I want sin.”
Mangione appears to think humanity was heading in the wrong direction on a number of levels. His solution for falling birthrates, he posted, was to “encourage natural human interaction, sex, physical fitness and spirituality.”
While Mangione rails against a handful of “modern” topics, he is not anti-technology or anti-innovation, necessarily. In 2022, he shared a portion of his high school graduation speech in which he said in a now-pinned post:
“Finally, be excited for what the future holds for us. We may have been born into one of the most exciting times on earth, regardless of the singularity. We might not recognize it in our day to day lives, but the world is changing fast.”
Religion also appears to be a topic Mangione is keen on. He posted in 2021 that he was “almost anti-religion” when he first became an agnostic, but that feeling faded and he now felt “kinda jealous” of how religion helps others cope with death and hardship. Another post indicates he isn’t a big fan of “new atheists” like Richard Dawkins, while in another post he said Jordan Peterson, the pro-religion Canadian professor, “bothers him.”
Mangione is not a fan of woke politics, it also seems. He re-shared X post in 2022 that said “wokeism needs racism to exist, so it’s always looking to pathologize new things as racist.”
Not all of his 286 X posts deal with heavy topics, though. In May, he responded to a post asking if any “of you retards have a PhD.” Mangione replied “Pretty huge Dick.”
More insight into his psyche was gleaned up on his Monday arrest, when a two-page manifesto was found on his person, according to police. Within that document, he wrote that “these parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” according to CNN.