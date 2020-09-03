Luke Wilson is set to host and executive produce a new unscripted series about 9-1-1 operators at ABC, the network announced Thursday.

Titled “Emergency Call,” the hour-long documentary series will follow “the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers,” focusing on the moments before first responders arrive on the scene, according to ABC.

The series is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 28.

Also Read: ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'The Bachelorette,' 'Supermarket Sweep,' Other Unscripted Series

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” Wilson said in a statement. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

Wilson serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Grant Kahler and Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow of 8HOURS Television. The show is produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, based on an original format by the Belgian production company De Chinezen and licensed by Lineup Industries.

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. ‘Emergency Call’ shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”