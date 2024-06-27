Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Down in Tears Over Da Bomb Hot Sauce on ‘Hot Ones’ | Video

Lupita Nyong’o broke down in tears in Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones” as she put her spice tolerance to the test and hit “da bomb.”

The popular FirstWeFeast talk show on YouTube, hosted by Sean Evans, places celebrities in their most vulnerable position as they answer “hot questions and eat even hotter wings.”

“I am terrified,” the Academy Award-winning “A Quiet Place: Day One” actress admitted as she stepped up to the table. “I don’t know if I have what it takes.”

The “Us” star coasted through the first five wings, even giving a shout out to Mexico, where she was born and raised, for getting her through. Her confidence was quickly shaken as wing six hit her hard.

Nyong’o compared the sudden jump in spice level to her dramatic leap into fame after winning an Oscar for her film debut in “12 Years a Slave.”

But Da Bomb was the real kicker.

Evans warned her about the wing, even asking if the star wanted to move forward.

“I am very competitive, so I cannot stop,” the “Black Panther” actress responded. “We have got to get to the end. There is no other way.”

After her first bite of the Da Bomb, Nyong’o’s jaw dropped with an immediate look of fear.

“I’m just sad now,” she said, breaking down in tears. The Yale Drama School graduate let screen-worthy tears drop down her face, leaving the talk show host in genuine shock.

“Wow, that’s powerful. I feel like I’m looking at a scene that only I can really see, so it feels special,” Evans said of the tears that rivaled Nyong’o’s emotional performances of the past.

“If I’m ever playing a bats–t crazy person, I’m going to have to take that with me,” the star said. “That’s going to be on my rider.”

The actress finished strong and made it to the last dab but not without telling Evans that he “hurt her feelings.”

Nyong’o was not just scared of the spice. She revealed on the episode that the scariest part of filming her new horror movie “A Quiet Place: Day One” was working with the cat. The star said she almost passed on the project because of the feline.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” hits theaters Friday. Watch the actress’ full “Hot Ones” interview in the video above.