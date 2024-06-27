How to Watch ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Is the Horror Prequel Streaming or in Theaters?

The “Quiet Place” franchise is growing with “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

The horror film serves as a prequel to the series that started in 2018 with the hit film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. This new story is set in the same silent post-apocalyptic world but as the title implies, it details the initial alien invasion when the sound-hunting monsters landed on Earth and the world turned quiet. It stars Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o trying to survive the titular first day of the attack.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “A Quiet Place: Day One” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “A Quiet Place: Day One” come out?

“A Quiet Place: Day One” hits theaters everywhere Friday, June 28.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” showtimes and tickets

Look for “A Quiet Place: Day One” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “A Quiet Place: Day One” Streaming?

Right now, no. “A Quiet Place: Day One” is strictly streaming in theaters for its debut. Since it’s a Paramount film it’ll likely be available on Paramount+ once it’s theatrical run ends. Most Paramount movies end up on Paramount+ about three months after they first open in theaters, so look for “Day One” on streaming sometime in September.

Who’s in the “A Quiet Place: Day One” cast?

“A Quiet Place: Day One” stars “Stranger Things” alum Joseph Quinn and Oscar-winning “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o. They’re joined by Djimon Hounsou, Alex Wolff, Thea Butler, Alexander John, and Elijah Ungvary.

What is “A Quiet Place: Day One” about?

Serving as a prequel to the “Quiet Place” franchise that began in 2018. The film chronicles the first days of the alien invasion that ended the world. The official logline reads:

“A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing.”

What is “Day One” rated?

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is rated PG-13 for terror and violent content/bloody images.

Where are the other “A Quiet Place” movies streaming?

The first film, “A Quiet Place,” is streaming on Paramount+ and Fubo.

The sequel “A Quiet Place: Part II” is streaming on Paramount+ and Hulu.

Watch the trailer