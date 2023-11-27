Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens Departs for New York Mets

M. Scott Havens, the former CEO of Bloomberg Media, will depart the media organization to become president of business operations for the New York Mets. Havens will start his new role in January.

“Scott did a terrific job during Bloomberg Media’s transition over the past two years, and I wish him all the best as he joins one of the city’s storied sports teams,” majority owner of Bloomberg L.P. Mike Bloomberg said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to New York’s culture and economy, a mission near and dear to my heart. And even though I will still root for all of New York’s teams, I may don a Mets cap a little more frequently now.”

In this new role, Havens will provide strategic and operational leadership for the MLB team and will oversee the Senior Leadership Team for all front office functions save for baseball operations. He will report to Mets owner, chairman and CEO Steve Cohen.

“Bringing someone on board of Scott’s caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization,” said Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a press release. “Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he’ll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization.”

“The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled,” said Havens. “I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports. I’m grateful to Steve and Alex for this opportunity and am looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the future of the Mets together.”

Havens first joined Bloomberg in 2015 as the global head of digital. During his time with the company, the media empire has seen record revenue and audience growth and has expanded its global footprint.

Prior to joining Bloomberg, Havens served as the senior vice president of digital at Time Inc., a role that saw him managing operations and overseeing the development of digital products related to news, business, sports and entertainment publications. He has also previously worked as president of The Atlantic, playing a key role in the digital launches of The Atlantic Wire, Quartz and CityLab, the latter of which was acquired by Bloomberg Media in 2019, and served as the executive director at Condé Nast Business Media.