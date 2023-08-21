Bloomberg LP Appoints New Executive Team

Bloomberg LP overhauled its top executive ranks, naming a new president, CEO, and chief financial officer on Monday.

JP (Jean-Paul) Zammit will assume the role of president of Bloomberg, while Vlad Kliatchko and Patti Roskill serve as CEO and CFO, respectively. According to an internal memo sent by the company’s founder Mike Bloomberg, former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney will chair a new board of directors for Bloomberg LP.

In the memo obtained by The Information, Bloomberg noted that he is “not going anywhere,” regardless of the executive rank shift. “I’ve never used a title in the company,” wrote Bloomberg, “so I won’t change what I’ll be called – just ‘Mike.’”

The new board of directors, which will be led by Carney, will appoint new members while existing board members will become “emeritus,” according to the memo.

Bloomberg News laid off 90 editorial staffers in 2021, during a company restructuring amid the Covid-19 pandemic.