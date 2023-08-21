Fox News, OutKick Expand Partnership With Primetime TV Special (Exclusive)

Fox News and OutKick are expanding their ongoing digital partnership to the big cable TV network.

OutKick will host a one-hour special, “OutKick on Fox,” that will air Sunday, August 27 at 10 p.m. on Fox News Channel. It’s the first such on-air special for the sports-minded OutKick, which has had its content distributed across Fox News digital media in an ongoing partnership.

Hosts will include OutKick founder Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren, and Charly Arnolt. Special guests will include former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, columnist Mary Katherine Ham and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.

OutKick shows “OutKick the Show With Clay Travis,” “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” and “Gaines for Girls” have recently been distributed across Fox News digital platforms.