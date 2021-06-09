‘MacGruber': Laurence Fishburne, Sam Elliott and Mickey Rourke Join Peacock Series

Peacock’s “MacGruber” series added three key castmembers, with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Elliott and Mickey Rourke boarding the Will Forte-led comedy.

The series stars Forte as his “SNL” character-turned-action movie hero, MacGruber. The series sees Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the 2010 “MacGruber” movie as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively.

Here is the Peacock series’ premise: After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Elliott plays MacGruber’s father, Perry, while Fishburne will star as General Barrett Fasoose, a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire U.S. military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is married to MacGruber’s ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo.

Rourke’s Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth is one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.

Forte will write and executive produce Peacock’s “MacGruber” with film collaborators John Solomon and Jorma Taccone. Taccone will again direct with Solomon.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David are other executive producers of the Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video series.