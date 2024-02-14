“Madame Web” is now in theaters and, though it’s based on character from “Spider-Man” comics, it’s not actually tied to any of the Spider-Man films we’ve seen thus far. Nonetheless, there are a handful of spider-people in this to keep track of.
The film centers on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who develops the power to see the future after she nearly dies on the job. In gaining these powers, she sees the future of three young women, who are destined to become heroes — if they can avoid being murdered in the present.
Why might they be murdered? Well, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) can also see the future, and he’s seen his own death at the hands of the trio, so he’s determined to kill them first.
So, here’s our complete “Madame Web” cast and character guide.
Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) — Cassandra Webb, who goes by Cassie, is destined to become the Madame Web of the comics. But this is a younger take on the character, and she’s played by “50 Shades of Grey” and “Suspiria” star Dakota Johnson.
Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney) — Though she’s destined to become Silk, we meet this hero as just Julia Cornwall in the film. She’s shy and nervous at this point in life, and she’s played by “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” star Sydney Sweeney.
Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) — Anya Corazon is an intelligent young woman, also set to get her own powers in the future. She’s brought to life by Isabela Merced, who fans might know from “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” or “Instant Family.” She’ll star as Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” next year.
Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) — Rounding out the trio of girls Dakota Johnson’s character must protect is Mattie Franklin. She comes from a rich family, but not the greatest parents. She’s played by Celeste O’Connor, who starred in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Freaky.”
Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) — The man who kicks off the action of “Madame Web” is Ezekiel Sims, as he hunts down the three women he believes are destined to kill him. Fans will best recognize the French actor as Malik El Djebena, from “A Prophet.”
Ben Parker (Adam Scott) — In this universe, Cassie Webb is actually Ben Parker’s partner at work — yes, the same man who eventually becomes Uncle Ben. In this telling of the story, he’s played by “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott.
Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) — “Madame Web” takes place in a universe where Spider-Man hasn’t even been born yet. And in that universe, Emma Roberts plays his mother, Mary Parker. The actress previously starred in “Scream Queens,” “American Horror Story” and “We’re the Millers.”
Amaria (Zosia Mamet) — Every villain needs a tech-savvy assistant, and in Ezekiel Sims’ case, it’s Amaria. She’s his “woman in the chair,” and she’s played by Zosia Mamet. You’ll recognize her most recently from “The Flight Attendant,” but Mamet also played Shoshanna on “Girls.”
