“Madame Web” is now in theaters and, though it’s based on character from “Spider-Man” comics, it’s not actually tied to any of the Spider-Man films we’ve seen thus far. Nonetheless, there are a handful of spider-people in this to keep track of.

The film centers on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who develops the power to see the future after she nearly dies on the job. In gaining these powers, she sees the future of three young women, who are destined to become heroes — if they can avoid being murdered in the present.

Why might they be murdered? Well, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) can also see the future, and he’s seen his own death at the hands of the trio, so he’s determined to kill them first.

So, here’s our complete “Madame Web” cast and character guide.