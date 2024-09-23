Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to Lead Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Actress and producer Margot Robbie is set to star as “Catherine Earnshaw,” and Jacob Elordi as “Heathcliff,” in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of “Wuthering Heights.” Fennell is set to write, direct and produce.

MRC is tapping LuckyChap to produce the upcoming feature film, based on the iconic romance novel by Emily Brontë, which was initially published in 1847 under her pen name “Ellis Bell.” This marks LuckyChap and Fennell’s third collaboration together.

Movie is in pre-production gearing up for a UK shoot in 2025. Widely considered to be one of the greatest novels ever written in English, “Wuthering Heights” is a gothic story that centers on anti-hero Heathcliff as he pursues revenge against the people who kept him away from his love, Cathy Earnshaw.

Fennell’s most recent film was psychological thriller “Saltburn” for Amazon MGM Studios, which starred Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. She is repped by UTA, United Agents in Britain, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Margot will next be seen starring in Kogonada’s “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” releasing May 2025 and most recently starred in and produced “Barbie.”

Elordi will next be seen starring in “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” directed by Justin Kurzell. He will also star in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” Most recently Elordi played Elvis Presley in “Priscilla” directed by Sofia Coppola and starred in Fennell’s “Saltburn.”

Robbie is repped by Entertainment 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management, Attorney Jeff Bernstein and Narrative. Elordi is repped by Gersh. Fennell is repped by UTA and Entertainment 360.

Deadline first reported the news.