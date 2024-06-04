Mark Duplass Secretly Shot a ‘Creep’ TV Series, Now Out to Buyers

Duplass reunites with director Patrick Bice for ‘The Creep Tapes,’ a continuation of the horror franchise

Mark Duplass in Creep. (Credit: Netflix)
Mark Duplass is continuing his horror film series “Creep” with a TV show, “The Creep Tapes,” which has already completed production, he revealed on Tuesday. The series is now being shopped to buyers, with CAA handling worldwide sales.

Duplass revealed the series across his social media with a glitchy video panning up from the ground to reveal the titular Creep in his wolf mask followed by a “coming soon.”

“The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses,” Duplass said. “Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled ‘Creep Tapes.’”

“The Creep Tapes” will be a half-hour horror series with Duplass returning to star as the titular killer. Duplass also wrote the series and is joined by “Creep” and “Creep 2” director Patrick Brice to handle each episode. Along with Duplass, the series was produced by Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn under Duplass Brothers Productions.

The first two films reached a cult status on Netflix. “Creep” released in 2014 with the sequel dropping on the streamer in 2017. Both films follow videographers taking an assignment to follow around a man before realizing it’s a plan he devised to kill victims.

This isn’t the only indie show Duplass has in the works. Netflix recently acquired his series “Penelope” – which he wrote during the pandemic and decided to self-finance.

“I’m willing to lose my shirt to do it,” Duplass said about the project.

