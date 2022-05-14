Fox News’ Mark Levin went on the offense against colleague Laura Ingraham, criticizing her disdain for celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon-turned-Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and saying she “has a cork up her nose” about this “perfectly legitimate conservative.”

“For some reason the 10 p.m.-er has a real hate-on for Oz,” he said, on Friday’s “The Mark Levin Show,” substituting her name for her timeslot on the ultra-right-wing network. “I don’t hate Oz. I don’t hate [Pennsylvania Senate candidate David] McCormick. I think they’re both terrific men. I don’t really hate any of these candidates. But there’s something going on with the 10 p.m.-er. I’m a Pennsylvanian. 10 p.m.-er is not a Pennsylvanian. But some people, because they have a camera in their face, actually think they know what’s best for you without actually inquiring into it.”

He continued, “Sounds like a perfectly nice guy, sounds like a perfectly legitimate conservative. No reason to tear the guy down, I don’t think — Do you Mr. Producer? And yet these people get these platforms, they think they’re so smart. 10 p.m.-er has a cork up her nose at this. I don’t know what the problem is.”

Last month, “The Ingraham Angle” host decried former president Donald Trump and fellow Fox News colleague Sean Hannity over their support of Oz. Ingraham called their endorsement a “mistake” and said she couldn’t get behind the candidate’s previous liberal standpoints which he has not walked back, such as his takes on gun control and abortion.

Dr. Oz announced he was entering the Pennsylvania Senate race in November, writing on his official website his reasoning. “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life,” it begins. “I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it like it is,” it concludes.

While some, like Levin, support his candidacy, others have mocked it.

“Before his run, Dr. Oz had a lucrative career as a liar peddling questionable advice on TV, like saying coffee bean pills can help treat weight loss, raspberry ketone will burn fat and astrological signs ‘may reveal a great deal about your health,'” Stephen Colbert said on his late-night show. “Sure, who doesn’t love it when your doctor says, ‘Mr. Johnson, you have cancer … as your star sign, which means an office friendship could turn to romance.’”