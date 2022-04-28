Fox News host Laura Ingraham has received major blowback for her tweet about forgiving student loans.

“My mom worked as a waitress until she was 73 to help pay for our college,” Ingraham, whose segment “The Ingraham Angle ” airs 10 p.m. ET. “Even helped with loan repayment. Loan forgiveness just another insult to those who play by the rules.”

Reactions to Ingraham’s words are not favorable.

“Pretty sure Laura Ingraham could have afforded to pay off those loans herself any time in the past 35 years,” Liz Dye wrote. “Admitting that she let her mom wait tables into her 70s to pay off that debt isn’t really the flex she thinks it is.”

“Since the mid-80s Laura Ingraham worked in high-salary positions for law firms, media outlets, and even presidents,” wrote one user. “Why was she still working her elderly mother into her grave to pay off her college? That’s an insult to those who paid off their own debt.”

Another wrote “I paid for my own college while lazy Laura Ingraham suckled from the teat of her waitress mom.”

One Twitter-user even went so far as to calculate the difference in student loans at Dartmouth, where Ingraham received her degree, from the time she went to present day. That same user found Ingraham’s mother’s obituary to use in her research as well.

Laura Ingraham graduated from Darmouth in 1985.



In 1985 the cost of tuition there was roughly $14,000 per year. Adjusted for inflation that's around $39,000.



Today, the cost of tuition at Dartmouth is $60,000 per year. https://t.co/5dWu5Dekgf — rebekah entralgo fernández (@rebekahentralgo) April 28, 2022

Read on for more responses to Ingraham.

I swear to God that after her mother died, @IngrahamAngle boasted to me that her last words were "Laura, why are you so bossy?"



Laura will never understand what a self-indictment those first 10 words are. pic.twitter.com/eMpjtateYm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 28, 2022

“I sUfFeReD sO eVeRyBoDy HaS tO sUfFeR!” is the single most effed up mindset anyone can have. People who have struggled should instead CELEBRATE that others don’t have to go through what they went through. It’s called human compassion. — Such A Nasty Woman 🌻 (@TalithaDrgnfly) April 28, 2022