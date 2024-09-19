Mark Robinson’s Porn Site Scandal Mocked as a ’30 Rock Bit’: ‘I Hope MAGA Is Stuck With His Nasty Ass’

Controversial conservative Mark Robinson got caught making a number of inflammatory remarks on a pornography website over a decade ago, and the internet is taking him to task.

Robinson – who is North Carolina’s Republican nominee for governor – wrote on the website’s message boards that he was a “black Nazi” and a “perv.” He’s of course denied the comments, but CNN reported he stated his full name and a frequently used email address on the website “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012.

Many of the comments fly in the face of Robinson’s stances. Despite being anti-trans, messages on the website show him purporting to enjoy adult entertainemtn featuring trans performers.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn,” Robinson wrote. “That’s f–king hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

He also explains an affinity for “peeping.” Robinson wrote about doing this when he was 14.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it,” he said. “It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered.”

The internet and media alike took all this information and reacted strongly on their X accounts. These are the most, shall we say, interesting remarks — from social media users flaming and genuinely interrogating the Republican politician’s electability to others just making good jokes.

HOLY SHIT, Mark Robinson is COOKED.



Pretty disturbing stuff, the "Black Nazi" stuff and slavery stuff on the porn site, but I still think the comments he made about going back to when women couldn't vote are disqualifying.



I hope MAGA is stuck with his nasty ass. pic.twitter.com/HXjaRwNt0D — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 19, 2024

Mark Robinson literally did the 30 Rock bit https://t.co/8Yxg2KilDS pic.twitter.com/QYyxhLdVzh — Socialists For Pritzker (@PritzkerForPrez) September 19, 2024

thank you mark robinson pic.twitter.com/OHQt4MZKVo — sean (@_sn_n) September 19, 2024

The argument that Mark Robinson was never vetted is nonsense. He is the current Lt. Governor. He spoke at the RNC this year. This despite the fact that he’s a far-right conspiracy theorist who made racist + anti-LGBT statements and denied the Holocaust. Republicans own this. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 19, 2024

“So I was talking to Mark Robinson in a chat room…” pic.twitter.com/3aBnx9JCko — Ms. M 🪷 Read Project 2025 (@MsMalarkey24) September 19, 2024

Not Republicans deleting all their posts about Mark Robinson from the internet pic.twitter.com/GZvJUGzTm3 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 19, 2024

Hey @NCGOP, you can't just abort Mark Robinson's gubernatorial candidacy. You gotta carry this campaign to full term. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 19, 2024

Trump: Mark Robinson is Martin Luther King on steroids. He is better than Martin Luther King pic.twitter.com/GFPWV0zhXx — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024

Mark Robinson was obsessed with trans porn yet he supports laws targeting trans people. pic.twitter.com/PVIQ2D3mFz — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 19, 2024

nc republicans looking back at the mark robinson red flags they passed to get to this point https://t.co/LK9od6M9bJ pic.twitter.com/lUG7qy9bNi — Duncan Kansas (@nuclear5over1) September 19, 2024

Waiting on the Mark Robinson story to drop pic.twitter.com/SnFviFjI7k — nfeld (@nfeld11) September 19, 2024

This Mark Robinson story has everything: Black Nazis, Transgender Porn, Nude Africa, Peeping pic.twitter.com/K2aHQOsGFE — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 19, 2024