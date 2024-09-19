Mark Robinson’s Porn Site Scandal Mocked as a ’30 Rock Bit’: ‘I Hope MAGA Is Stuck With His Nasty Ass’

Controversial conservative Mark Robinson got caught making a number of inflammatory remarks on a pornography website over a decade ago, and the internet is taking him to task.
Robinson – who is North Carolina’s Republican nominee for governor – wrote on the website’s message boards that he was a “black Nazi” and a “perv.” He’s of course denied the comments, but CNN reported he stated his full name and a frequently used email address on the website “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012.
Many of the comments fly in the face of Robinson’s stances. Despite being anti-trans, messages on the website show him purporting to enjoy adult entertainemtn featuring trans performers.
“I like watching tranny on girl porn,” Robinson wrote. “That’s f–king hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”
He also explains an affinity for “peeping.” Robinson wrote about doing this when he was 14.
“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it,” he said. “It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered.”
The internet and media alike took all this information and reacted strongly on their X accounts. These are the most, shall we say, interesting remarks — from social media users flaming and genuinely interrogating the Republican politician’s electability to others just making good jokes.
