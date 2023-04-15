Mark Sheehan, Guitarist of Irish Band The Script, Dies at 46

Mark Sheehan, the beloved guitarist and co-founder of the Irish ban The Script, died April 14 after a brief illness. He was 46.

The Script made the announcement on Friday in an Instagram post. No cause of death has been released.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” The Script wrote. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Sheehan formed the group in Dublin in 2001 with singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. The trio known as The Script soared to the top of the music charts in both England and Ireland with its self-titled debut album in 2008. In all, the band released six studio albums and is best known for its songs “Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.”

Tributes from around the world poured in following Sheehan’s death. Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” President Higgins said.

Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, the host of “The Late Late Show,” also paid tribute on his broadcast.

Rest in Peace Mark x pic.twitter.com/HF7dkSikxS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 14, 2023

“We are devastated this evening of the untimely passing of Mark,” Tubridy said. “We always loved having him on with the lads. He loved his bandmates, he loved his job.”

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children, according to The Associated Press.