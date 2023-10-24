“Killers of the Flower Moon” is Martin Scorsese’s 27th feature-length narrative film, and it seems as though the famed director, now 80, is only getting better with age. The rave reviews of Scorsese’s latest movie, as well as its $23 million opening, indicate that his powers as an artist are far from declining. And while much of the critics’ praise is reserved for star Lily Gladstone, audiences will no doubt be drawn into theaters by the return of two of Scorsese’s most frequent collaborators: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Just how closely associated are Scorsese and his favorite lead actors? On Ranker’s list of The Best Martin Scorsese Movies, voted on over 12,000 times, every one of the Top 13 movies features either De Niro or DiCaprio.