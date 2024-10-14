Martin Scorsese’s ‘Beatles ’64’ Documentary Hits Disney+ in November

Martin Scorsese is producing a new Disney+ documentary that chronicles The Beatles’ first trip to the U.S. in 1964. The documentary, aptly dubbed “Beatles ’64,” will hit Disney+ on Nov. 29, the streamer announced Monday.

Directed by Scorsese collaborator David Tedeschi, “Beatles ’64” will look at the rise of Beatlemania in the States, with recently unearthed behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews from Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

“Beatles ’64” will follow The Fab Four — McCartney, Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison — from the first moment they landed in New York City on Feb. 7, 1964, just two days before 73 million people watched them perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Footage from that historic performance, as well as the group’s first American show in Washington, D.C., will be mixed among clips that show a “more intimate behind the scenes story,” according to a press release from the band.

Scorsese is, of course, no stranger to music or Beatles-related documentaries. He directed the two-part HBO documentary “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” in 2011, and he’s also directed concert documentaries on both The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. Tedeschi worked with Scorsese on those projects, and also co-directed the 2022 documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” on ex-New York Dolls member David Johansen with him.

Beyond Scorsese and Tedeschi, Starr and McCartney are listed as producers, as well as Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon; Harrison’s widow Olivia Harrison; Mikaela Beardsley, Jonathan Clyde and Margaret Bodde. Rick Yorn and Jeff Jones are executive producers on the project.