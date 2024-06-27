Martin Short Promises He’ll Be on Drugs During Biden-Trump Debate: ‘They Will Be Plentiful’ | Video 

The guest “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host also imagines how Trump is preparing for the debate, naked in bed

This week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Martin Short weighed in during his monologue on the right wing conspiracy theory that Joe Biden will be taking some kind of performance enhancing drug for Thursday night’s debate with Donald Trump.

Specifically, Short promises that he himself will be on “potent” and “plentiful” drugs while watching it. You can watch the whole amusing monologue at the top of the page.

“Hey, speaking of unhinged, tomorrow is the first Presidential debate,” Short said as he arrived at the topic of the debate. “And the big controversy is which drugs may be used tomorrow night. And I just, I just want to you know state for the record that I have no idea what drugs I will take when I watch the debate, but they will be potent and they will be plentiful.”

Short continued, “President Biden has reportedly spent the past week prepping for the debate at Camp David. He’s going over policy with a team of staffers, and they’ve set up a little mock debate stage. And this is exciting – we were able to obtain exclusive footage of how Donald Trump has been getting himself ready. Let’s take a look.”

At that, short played a clip in which a deep-faked Donald Trump, lying naked in bed and eating KFC, rattled off various bigoted soundbites taken from actual Trump appearances.

“He looks great. The Ozempic is very close to kicking in, I think,” Short joked.

Again, you can see for yourself in the video at the top of the page.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

