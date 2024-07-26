Marvel Teases Galactus Hall H Reveal in Nighttime Comic-Con Drone Show

Report from Comic-Con

SDCC: The studio launched a drone-powered spectacle featuring possible “Fantastic Four” fanfare immediately after a special screening of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Galactus Drone Show in San Diego during SDCC 2024
Photo by Andi Ortiz for TheWrap
and

Marvel Studios gave fans a good reason to stand in line overnight on Friday with a light show that essentially confirmed “Fantastic Four” villain Galactus is coming to Hall H on Saturday.

In what individuals familiar with the event told TheWrap is a new world record for biggest image displayed with drones as well as most drones used in a drone show, the spectacle was projected into the sky above Petco Field in San Diego beginning at 9:40 p.m.

The drone show took place immediately after the special screening of “Deadpool & Wolverine” held in Hall H Thursday night, and fittingly began with imagery celebrating that film. But near the end, the display changed, projecting “Saturday, Hall H” in the sky. Then the lights morphed into the purple of Galactus as the character’s trademark white eyes began to shine.

The image then ascended and sharpened so that a kaiju-sized Galactus loomed over San Diego’s gas lamp district. This abruptly ceased as the music changed to what appears to be the main theme for Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” as the imagery swirled into the super team’s iconic “4” logo.

Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life
Watch the Galactus part of the show below:

This of course means Marvel is bringing “Fantastic Four” to Hall H too. And, for those of you (us) who have been starving for what feels like centuries for Marvel’s First Family to enter the MCU, know it’s only been 5 years. But still, finally!

Fortunately it won’t be much longer. Marvel has already rounded out the main cast. Ralph Ineson will play Galactus. He’ll be resisted by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Sue’s brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Paul Walter Hauser has also been cast in a mystery role.

Matt Shakman (“WandaVision’s”) will direct “Fantastic Four.” Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer wrote the script along with Peter Cameron who also wrote on the project.

While you wait for Saturday, enjoy a screenshot capturing one of the more incredible moments in Marvel’s drone show below:

Photo by Andi Ortiz for TheWrap

