‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Blows Rowdy Hall H Crowd Away in Comic-Con Screening

Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” is expected to set records for an R-rated film opening, and if the audience at a surprise San Diego Comic-Con screening is any indication, those expectations are valid.

Yeah, we’re talking about “The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Celebration of Life,” the unexpected extra Hall H panel Marvel threw this year to celebrate the threequel on the night it hits theaters worldwide. Hosted by Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige, the screening featured director Shawn Levy alongside Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Emma Corrin (Cassandra) and obviously star Ryan Reynolds — and more than 5500 ecstatic fans we can report absolutely lost their minds during the screening.

“So this is what Thursday’s like in Hall H? It’s pretty good,” Feige declared as he arrived onstage. “I’ve never been here on a Thursday. Does Thursday in Hall H have the same energy as Saturday Hall H?”

Obviously the audience, most of whom waited literally hours in the frankly surprising humidity afflicting San Diego this week, obliged him with their best Saturday evening screams. And though it could have just as easily been the thrill of air conditioning, the energy felt real to those of us watching from inside.

Jackman also seemed thrilled to be there, teeing off the screening with cacophonous profanity — a noise reciprocated and amplified by the audience, as you can see below:

As for the screening itself, it’s an understatement to call this the friendliest possible audience. Nevertheless, for the filmmakers this had to be the antidote for the less-than-glowing critical reception “Deadpool & Wolverine” has received.

We won’t go into too much detail about what the audience loved because doing so would basically spoil the whole movie. In short:

Almost every joke landed — but the crowd showed sympathy for Hugh Jackman’s recent divorce by groaning when Deadpool ribbed him over it. Likewise the cameos and surprise characters had the audience roaring like romans at the colosseum, particularly C- just kidding, we won’t spoil it for those of you who haven’t had a chance to see it. Just know there’s at least 5 really big ones and you’ll thank us for experiencing them unviolated.

We also happened to be sitting about fifteen feet from Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds and can confirm they were absolutely vibing when “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne plays. Literally, bobbing their heads and everything.

Levy also let it out — along with the rest of the crowd — when Wolverine finally put on his comic book cowl. And before you complain about spoilers come on, you knew that was inevitable. But screw it, we’ll just spoil one thing: Dogpool got a lot of love too.

Big spoilers below:

Following the screening, Feige called it “best movie experience of my life” while Reynolds declared it “just f—ing changed my DNA.” Likewise, Jackman said it was “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.” They were then joined by the whole cast, including Corrin, Daphne Keen, Chris Evans (who, SPOILER played the Human Torch), Wesley Snipes (SPOILER: Blade!), Jennifer Garner (Elektra) and Channing Tatum (finally playing Gambit).

