‘Masked Singer': Watch the Season 5 Finale Opening Scene (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” viewers will find out the identities of Season 5’s remaining contestants and which one takes home the Golden Mask Trophy when the finale airs tonight, Wednesday. But because the anticipation is sure to be killing you “Masked” fans right about now, TheWrap is offering an exclusive sneak peek at the opening of the episode, courtesy of Fox.

In the clip, which you can watch via the video above, you’ll see the first minute and 21 seconds of the Season 5 closer, which includes host Nick Cannon’s teases of tonight’s final performances by Piglet, Black Swan and Chameleon before we find out which one is the winner, and who they all really are.

You’ll also get a brief glimpse of Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes joining “Masked Singer” judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong as a guest panelist for the finale.

The previously eliminated “Masked Singer” Season 5 contestants include Kermit the Frog (Snail), Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix), Mark McGrath (Orca), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (Raccoon), Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry-Housley (Seashell), Tyrese Gibson (Robopine), Hanson (Russian Dolls), Omarion (Yeti), and Cannon, who very stealthily competed as the Bulldog on one episode before returning to host the show following his recovery from COVID-19. Last week we also found out the identity of the show’s first-ever “clue-meister,” Cluedle-Doo, who turned out to be Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Tonight, we’ll see whether Chameleon, Black Swan or Piglet wins Season 5’s Golden Mask Trophy, and which judge takes home the Golden Ear Trophy for the most correct first-impression guesses.

Here’s the description for the episode, courtesy of Fox:

“All three remaining singers will perform, all three will be unmasked, but only one singer will be awarded the Golden Mask Trophy in the Season Five finale. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! All will be unmasked, but only one will win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.”

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.